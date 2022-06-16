North Texas ex-cop charged with murdering slow chase subject

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former North Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder count in the fatal shooting of a suspect after a slow-speed vehicle chase. The Tarrant County grand jury indicted former Arlington police officer Robert Phillips in the Oct. 20 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer of Addison. Phillips was fired two days after the shooting for violating Arlington Police Department policy. In firing Phillips, Police Chief Al Jones said Phillips violated policy limiting when officers may put themselves in the path of a moving vehicle and when they may shoot at a moving vehicle.