1 dead, 2 wounded in Alabama church shooting; suspect held

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama’s major cities has left one person dead and two others wounded, and that a suspect is in custody. Police say the shooting occurred Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware said at a briefing that he confirmed a suspect was being held but he declined to identify that person or the dead and wounded. Vestavia Hills is a suburb just southeast of the city of Birmingham. Numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene late Thursday as an investigation unfolded.