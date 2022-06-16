Trump endorses Cameron’s bid for governor in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won former President Donald’s Trump’s endorsement in his 2023 bid for governor. Cameron tweeted the endorsement Thursday evening. Trump’s support offers a momentum boost given the ex-president’s enduring popularity among Republican voters in the state. Trump says he has known Cameron since the beginning of what he calls the Kentuckian’s “meteoric rise.” He describes the first-term attorney general as “absolutely outstanding in every way.” Trump’s endorsement comes about 11 months before the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Cameron is among several Republicans already vying for the GOP nomination to challenge popular Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.