U.S. veterans missing in Ukraine formed bond over background

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The families of two military veterans from Alabama who are missing in Ukraine have joined together to seek information about their whereabouts. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh each traveled separately to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion. Drueke’s aunt says the men became buddies once they met in the eastern European country, and their families are now in touch with each other for mutual support. Dianna Shaw told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that Drueke is 39 and served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Army. She says Huynh is 27 and served four years in the Marines.