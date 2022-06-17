As Po dries up, Italy’s food and energy supplies are at risk

By PAOLO SANTALUCIA

Associated Press

BORETTO, Italy (AP) — Water is so low in large stretches of Italy’s largest river that local residents are walking through the middle of the expanse of sand and shipwrecks are resurfacing, but authorities fear there’ll be far greater consequences for farmers and local populations. The drying up of the Po, which runs 652 kilometers (405 miles) from the northwestern city of Turin to Venice, is jeopardizing drinking water in Italy’s densely populated and highly industrialized districts and threatening irrigation in the most intensively farmed part of the country. Northern Italy hasn’t seen rainfall for more than 110 days and this year’s snowfall is down by 70%. It’s triggering the worst drought in 70 years, according to the Po River Basin Authority.