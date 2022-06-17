Atom-smashing CERN to ‘terminate’ work with Russia, Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — The scientific lab that’s home to the world’s largest atom-smasher says it plans to terminate all cooperation with Russia and Belarus over their roles in the war in Ukraine. The announcement was made on Friday, a day after the CERN managing council made the decision. In March, CERN suspended cooperation with the two countries over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which included passage of Russian forces through Belarus for their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. CERN has grappled with its response to the invasion because nearly 7% of its 18,000-odd researchers were linked to Russian institutions before the war broke out.