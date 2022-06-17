Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:16 AM

Australian minister visits Solomons to counter China

KTVZ

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new foreign minister has visited the Solomon Islands to assure the South Pacific island nation it does not need a security pact with China. The Solomons is the fifth Pacific nation that Foreign Minister Penny Wong has visited since her center-left Labor Party came to power in May 21 elections. She became on Friday the first Australian minister to visit the Solomons since its government signed a secretive security pact with China that many fear could lead to a Chinese naval base being established within 1,200 miles of Australia’s northeast coast. Wong described her talks with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as “constructive” and “wide ranging.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content