Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a Trump administration finding that the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup does not pose a serious health risk and is “not likely” to cause cancer in humans. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Friday ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to reexamine its 2020 finding that glyphosate did not pose a health risk for people. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in the world. Its original producer, Monsanto, was bought in 2018 by pharmaceutical giant Bayer, which now faces thousands of claims from people who say Roundup exposure caused their cancer.