Eurovision 2023 won’t be held in Ukraine; UK may step in

GENEVA (AP) — The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest says that it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year’s event in the U.K. after concluding that it can’t be held in Ukraine. Kyiv said it disagreed with the decision and called for “additional negotiations.” The event is traditionally staged by the previous year’s winner. Last month, Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 contest, pushing Britain into the runner-up spot thanks to a surge of popular votes from viewers. The European Broadcasting Union said Friday it had carried out “a full assessment and feasibility study” on the possibility of Ukraine hosting next year’s event. But it concluded that the contest can’t be held in Ukraine.