Gaza rocket into Israel breaks 2-month lull

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel, shattering a two-month lull that prevailed along Gaza-Israel fence in contrast to soaring tensions in the West Bank. The Israeli military says aerial defense systems intercepted the projectile early Saturday, which activated warning sirens in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of casualties. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence emanating from the coastal enclave it controls. An Israeli military raid in the West Bank early Friday, in which three Palestinian militants were killed, could have triggered the rocket attack.