Hurricane Blas heads out to sea off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Blas is heading out to sea off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but a tropical depression also formed off Central America. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm while moving closer to El Salvador and Guatemala, before veering away from land over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Friday Blas had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was moving west at 13 mph (20 kph). The hurricane was bringing dangerous surf to the coast. The region was battered when Hurricane Agatha came ashore near Puerto Angel on May 30 with 105 mph winds.