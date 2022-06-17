Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international watchdog says it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing. However, the Financial Action Task Force raised hopes that Pakistan’s removal from the list would follow an upcoming visit to the country to determine its progress. Friday’s announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of FATF, was a blow to Pakistan’s newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the organization’s tasks set for Islamabad. Pleyer said an onsite inspection by FATF in Pakistan would be done before October, and that a formal announcement on Pakistan’s removal would follow.