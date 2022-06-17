Rwanda says Congolese soldier crossed border and opened fire

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s military says a Congolese soldier crossed the border and began shooting at Rwandan security forces and civilians before being shot dead, the latest escalation in tensions between the countries. A Rwanda Defense Force statement says the unidentified soldier crossed the border Friday morning in Rubavu district and injured two Rwandan police officers. The statement says a police officer fired in self-defense and the Congolese soldier was killed. The Rwandan statement says Congolese authorities have been informed and border officials from both countries are at the scene. Congo has confirmed an “incident” but with no details.