Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey’s president in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would discuss advancing Turkey-Saudi Arabia’s relations to a “much higher degree.” The crown prince’s visit to Turkey would continue a fast thaw of relations following its breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April for the first time in five years.