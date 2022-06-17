Sikh temple in Afghanistan rocked by explosions, gunfire

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital. Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the Saturday morning attack but did not provide further details or say whether there were casualties. Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighborhood while gunfire can also be heard. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.