Turkish drone strike in north Iraq said to kill 4 militants

IRBIL, Baghdad (AP) — Iraq’s Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service says a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle traveling in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Friday, killing four Kurdish militants. It says the drone struck the jeep in the town of Kalar in the northern province of Sulaymaniyah on Friday. A fifth passenger was wounded and was being treated in hospital. The militants were from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, and has led an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984 which has killed tens of thousands of people.