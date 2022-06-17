Watergate timeline: From the crime to the consequences

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took close to two years for Richard Nixon to be driven from the presidency in disgrace after the Watergate break-in 50 years ago. On June 17, 1972, five men were arrested inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate building in Washington. Revelations by the press, a methodical Senate inquiry and dogged work by investigators exposed the crime’s ties to Nixon’s circle and his ensuing cover-up. On Aug. 9, 1974, after the House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment, Nixon stepped down. A month later, President Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon.