EU: Turkish Cypriots in split Cyprus must curb migrant flow

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A senior European Union official says breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically divided Cyprus must assume their share of the burden in stemming the arrival of asylum-seekers whose numbers have shot up significantly so far this year. European Commission Vice President Margharitis Schinas said Saturday that Turkish Cypriot authorities should also be held accountable for curbing migrant arrivals. Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Cypriot government authorities say the overwhelming majority of migrant arrivals occurs via Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot north through a loosely regulated student visa system. Many then cross a porous U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the Greek Cypriot south.