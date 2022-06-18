Herschel Walker says he ‘never denied’ having 4 children

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he “never denied” the existence of children he hadn’t publicly disclosed before and he’s telling conservative Christians that his kids “knew the truth.” Walker’s comments came after The Daily Beast reported that Walker has four children, including two sons and a daughter, whom he had never discussed publicly. Walker has repeatedly criticized absentee fathers and called on Black men to play an active role in their children’s lives. His spoke in front of a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road to Majority” conference.