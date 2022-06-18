Officials: Militants target labor camp in Pakistan, kill 3

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say militants have killed three workers and wounded five others in an overnight attack on a road construction labor camp in southwestern Pakistan. The attackers late Friday opened fire on the camp, burned vehicles and destroyed machinery in a mountainous part of Baluchistan province. The camp was part of a local company working on a road construction project. Five workers were missing after the attack and security forces started a search operation but the terrain was difficult. Later, two of the five workers were found nearby. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but separatist groups involved in the low-level insurgency in Baluchistan have staged similar assaults.