California eyes banning loitering for prostitution arrests

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are finally sending Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill that would bar police from making arrests on a charge of loitering for prostitution, nine months after it passed the Legislature. Sen. Scott Wiener took the unusual step of holding his bill until Monday. It passed the Assembly in September with no votes to spare. Wiener said he wanted time to make the case for Newsom to sign the bill into law. Supporters say loitering arrests often rely on police officers’ perceptions and disproportionately target transgender, Black and Latino women. But the debate split sex workers and advocates.