Dog show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of dogs are competing at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Judging toward the best in show prize began Monday. Some basics on the big show: It features more than 3,000 canines, as wee as Chihuahuas and as massive as mastiffs. The contestants represent 209 breeds and varieties. First, dogs go up against others of their breed. The winner from each breed moves on to a semifinal round, where they’re judged against others in their “group” – such as hounds, herding dogs or terriers. In the final round, the group winners compete for best in show, which will be awarded Wednesday night.