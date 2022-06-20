North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to do work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper’s office released a statement Monday saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots. The governor said that he believes that the shots helped ensure he’s only having mild symptoms. The governor plans to work from home and follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolating.