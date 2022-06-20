Virginia GOP voters to settle crowded congressional runoffs

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia voters are set to winnow a crowded field of candidates to two nominees to compete in what are expected to be a pair of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. A combination of a redistricting process that refashioned Virginia’s congressional districts, a Republican resurgence in last fall’s statewide elections and a national political environment viewed as highly unfavorable to the party in power has led to vigorous GOP competition in the 2nd and 7th districts. The districts are currently represented by centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Without a primary challenge of their own, Spanberger and Luria will almost certainly start the general election season with enormous fundraising leads.