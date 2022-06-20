What to know ahead of South Dakota AG impeachment trial

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces the state’s first impeachment trial next week for his conduct surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian. The state Senate is preparing to decide whether the first-term Republican should be kicked out of office and barred from holding state office in the future. It will take two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate to convict Ravnsborg. The House set the stage for the trial this spring, deciding that Ravnsborg made misleading statements about the crash and misused his office during the investigation.