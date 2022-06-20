Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified that she didn’t realize she was acting as a getaway driver when she took her friend from the scene of the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. Bryannita Nicholson said Monday that she had been excited to meet Hussle and took a selfie with him after she and Eric Holder saw him at a South Los Angeles shopping center. She said that soon after as they sat in her car in a nearby alley, she saw Holder load a gun, then leave and return. She said she didn’t hear Hussle was dead until hours later. Holder is on trial on a first degree murder charge.