2 stabbed in Sweden, 1 in life-threatening condition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police say a stabbing in a shopping mall west of the Swedish capital has left at least two people wounded, one with life-threatening injuries. A suspect has been arrested. Police said that “some kind of sharp object” had been used in Tuesday’s attack in the town of Vasteras, and that the case was being investigated as a murder attempt. The victims were identified by hospital officials as being men in their late 40s and early 50s respectively. A police spokesman told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that they have no idea what is behind the attack and that there was only one perpetrator.