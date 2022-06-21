Chicago police unveil long-awaited foot pursuit policy

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A new foot pursuit policy prohibits Chicago police officers from chasing people simply because they run away or if they are suspected of committing minor offenses. The policy announced Tuesday follows separate foot chases last year in which officers shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez. It sets rules for when officers can and can’t chase a person and when they must call off a chase that has already started. Critics have demanded a such a policy for years. Several other major American cities, including Baltimore, Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, already have such policies in place.