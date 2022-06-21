Disney workers trade costumes for yoga pants on Yoga Day

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants Tuesday morning — planking, doing the downward dog and folding into lotus poses at sunrise. They spread their mats in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida, and at Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California. It’s all to celebrate International Yoga Day. The annual sunrise gatherings have spread to Disney properties around the globe. More than 1,700 Disney workers participated in Florida. Others took part in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai.