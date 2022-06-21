Skip to Content
High court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid

By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education. It’s a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. The most immediate effect of the court’s decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program. But Tuesday’s outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

