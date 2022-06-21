Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Jesuit religious order in Mexico says two of its priests have been killed inside a church in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico. Javier Campos Morales and Joaquín César Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua. Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug producing region. A statement from the Society of Jesus order in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men’s bodies. It said gunmen had taken them from the church.