Polish man who rescued Jews during the Holocaust dies at 102

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Józef Walaszczyk, a member of the Polish resistance who rescued dozens of Jews during the World War II Nazi German occupation of Poland, has died aged 102. Walaszczyk died Monday, according to a Polish state historical body. He fell in love during the war with a Jewish woman, Irena Front, only learning that she was Jewish when German Gestapo forces searched a hotel where he was staying with her. He helped her to hide behind a wardrobe, and later arranged for her to get false documents and a place to stay. He also helped secure the release of Front and 20 others in one case, and saved 30 Jews by hiring them in a factory that he managed.