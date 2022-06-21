Polish official: Europe can’t defend itself without the US

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the current security crisis in Europe shows that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States. But he also argued Tuesday that NATO members in Europe should take more responsibility for their own defense. Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a gathering of Polish ambassadors said that Poland views the engagement of the United States “as a fundamental condition of peace in Europe.” After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed more soldiers to Poland and is using the country as a hub for weapons going into Ukraine. Rau expressed gratitude to the United States but said it should not have to take “all the responsibility” for Europe’s defense.