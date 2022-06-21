S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket in 2nd such attempt

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has launched its first domestically built space rocket in the second attempt after an earlier liftoff failed to place the payload into orbit. A successful launch would boost South Korea’s growing space ambitions but also prove it has the capability to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea. The three-stage Nuri rocket carrying what officials call a functioning “performance verification” satellite blasted from South Korea’s only space launch center Tuesday afternoon. Officials are to announce whether the launch was successful later Tuesday.