Stonewall visitor center will be dedicated to LGBTQ history

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A visitor center dedicated to telling the story of LGBTQ rights movement will open next door to the Stonewall Inn. Organizers say the groundbreaking for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in New York City’s Greenwich Village neighborhood will take place Friday. The center is expected to open in summer 2024. The visitor center will be managed by the nonprofit Pride Live in partnership with the National Park Service. The Stonewall National Monument became the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ history when it was dedicated in 2016 across the street from the Stonewall Inn.