Tokyo closes books on costly, pandemic-delayed Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are closing the books on the pandemic-delayed Games. The organizing committee is to dissolve by the end of the month. The final cost is being placed at 1.42 trillion Japanese yen. This is between $10.5 billion and $13 billion. The exact dollar number is difficult to calculate because of the recent fluctuation in the exchange rates between the yen and dollar. At least half of the costs are borne by Japanese taxpayers. The final costs are at least twice as much as organizers predicted when they were awarded the Games in 2013. A study by the University of Oxford has said these are the most expensive Olympics on record.