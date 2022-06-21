UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of railway workers have walked off the job in Britain, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country’s biggest transit strike in three decades. About 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff are holding a 24-hour strike on Tuesday, with two more planned for Thursday and Saturday. Major stations are largely deserted, with only about 20% of passenger trains scheduled to run. The strike is upending the plans of employees trying to get to work, students during exam season and music-lovers headed for the Glastonbury Festival, which starts Wednesday in southwest England. The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.