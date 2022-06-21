UK to offer vaccines to some gay men to stop monkeypox

LONDON (AP) — British health officials will start offering vaccines to gay and bisexual men at the highest risk of catching monkeypox, in an effort to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease beyond Africa. In a statement on Tuesday, Britain’s Health Security Agency said doctors could consider vaccination for someone who “has multiple partners, participates in group sex or attends ‘sex on premises’ venues.” To date, more than 99% of monkeypox cases in Britain are among men, and the majority of those are in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. Scientists warn that anyone who is in close, physical contact with someone infected with monkeypox or their clothing or bedsheets is at risk of the disease, regardless of their sexual orientation.