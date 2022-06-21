US Senate race promises to be fight for nonpartisan voters

By GABE STERN

Associated Press/Report for America

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt is shaping up as one of the country’s most competitive. The outcome in November could sway the balance of power in the Senate. Experts say the race will hinge on the candidates’ respective ties to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Laxalt led failed court challenges to overturn Nevada’s 2020 election results based on false fraud claims. Cortez Masto has often distanced herself from her party, and it’s not yet known if she’ll seek Biden’s help. Democratic voters slightly outnumber Republicans in Nevada, but the state’s more than half a million nonpartisan voters could swing the outcome either way.