2 officers put on leave after man injured in police van

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say two New Haven officers have been placed on paid leave and three others were reassigned after a man was seriously injured in the back of a police van. Mayor Justin Elicker and police officials said Tuesday evening that Richard Cox is being treated at a hospital and could be permanently paralyzed. State police have been called in to investigate. Officials say an officer driving the van Sunday braked hard to avoid an accident, and Cox flew head-first into a wall. Videos show officers removing Cox from the van and dragging him around the police department before he was brought to the hospital.