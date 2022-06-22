Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A diplomatic row at the bottom of the world is playing out between the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments in response to provocations from Russia. The feud could lead to an import ban on Patagonian toothfish, also known as Chilean sea bass. U.S. officials insist it’s being caught unlawfully near Antarctica. Russia last year rejected toothfish catch limits proposed by the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. The U.K. responded by issuing licenses to four British-flagged vessels to fish for the toothfish. U.S. officials say that move violates commission rules and it won’t allow the fish to be imported.