1 dead, dozens hurt in 12th day of protesting in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — One man has been killed in Ecuador’s capital and dozens injured during the 12th day of protets led by Indigenous people demanding that the government cut fuel prices, put price controls on food and spend more on education. After several days of increasing violence, demonstrations clashed with soldiers and riot police in Quito and other cities Thursday. The Indigenous confederation that has organized the national strike says a demonstrator died of pellet wounds in the chest and abdomen while protesting near the National Assembly. Authorities acknowledged there was one death. Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo expressed dismay and said the government had not provided any pellet guns to police personnel. He says police were carrying only gas to disperse protesters.