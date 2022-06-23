After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next?

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court issued its biggest gun rights ruling in more than a decade Thursday. The justices said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. That’s important because about half a dozen states have conditioned getting a license to carry a gun in public on the person demonstrating an actual need — sometimes called “good cause” or “proper cause” — to carry the weapon. In its decision, the Supreme Court struck down New York’s “proper cause” requirement limiting who can carry a gun. Other states with similar laws acknowledged the decision would affect them. About one-quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling.