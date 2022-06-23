Brazil: Raped girl, 11, gets abortion after initial refusal

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors say a raped 11-year-old girl got a lawful abortion after a judge blocked her for weeks from ending her pregnancy. Federal prosecutors of the state of Santa Catarina said in a statement Thursday that a local hospital had taken “measures to interrupt the minor’s pregnancy” after a formal request made on behalf of the child’s family. Doctors had refused to perform the procedure when the child was in her 22nd week of pregnancy. The 11-year-old was in her 29th week when the abortion was finally done Wednesday night, amid national outrage against judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer for her actions to stall the abortion.