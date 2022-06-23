EXPLAINER: How parade crash insanity plea will work

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has served notice that he’ll try to convince a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and shouldn’t go to prison. Prosecutors say Darrell Brooks Jr. drove into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people. On Monday he entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to more than 80 charges. He’ll undergo a mental evaluation and then go through a two-part trial. A jury will determine whether he is guilty of the crimes and, if so, determine whether he knew his behavior was illegal. That could be a tough sell for a Waukesha County jury.