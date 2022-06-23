Harris discusses abortion laws with state attorneys general

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has met with attorneys general from seven Democratic-led states. She suggested Thursday that they might be able to lead legal challenges of any new state abortion restrictions that grow out of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling expected to weaken the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Harris has increasingly become a leading White House voice on the issue since the leak last month of a draft high court opinion suggesting that justices will overturn the ruling legalizing abortion nationwide. She was joined by attorneys general from Wisconsin, Nevada and Illinois, and California’s chief deputy attorney general. Participating virtually were the attorneys general of Delaware, New York and Washington state.