Nevada counties face deadline to certify election results

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several Nevada counties are facing a deadline Friday to certify results from the recent primary election. And one rural county opted Thursday to postpone certification of its results after county commissioners promised to hand count more than 300 ballots before the deadline so constituents would be assured about the voting process. The delay in Nevada’s least populated county came a week after commissioners in New Mexico’s Republican-leaning Otero County stalled before splitting their vote and approving election results. Officials there cited unspecified concerns with Dominion voting systems, which have been a target of widespread conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.