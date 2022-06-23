New Mexico election drama has roots in wider county movement

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — A rural New Mexico county’s initial refusal to certify its primary election results sent ripples across the country last week. It was a symbol of how even the most elemental functions of democracy have become politicized pressure points amid the swirl of lies stemming from the 2020 presidential outcome. After the Otero County Commission finally relented, one question persisted: Why New Mexico, a state that has not been a political battleground and where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump handily two years ago? The seeds of the short-lived election crisis had been planted months before, when conspiracy theories and false claims about the last presidential election began to dominate political discussion in the heavily Republican county.