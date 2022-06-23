Official: 8 more die as Haiti prisons lack food, water

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An official says at least eight inmates have died at an overcrowded prison in Haiti that ran out of food two months ago. That adds to dozens of similar deaths reported earlier this year as the country’s institutuions crumble. Les Cayes city government commissioner Ronald Richmond said Thursday that hunger and oppressive heat contributed to the inmates’ deaths reported this week. Haiti’s severely overcrowded prison system has long struggled to provide food and water to inmates. It blames insufficient government funds for a problem that has worsened in recent months.