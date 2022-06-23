Pope orders online release of WWII-era Pius XII Jewish files

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has ordered the online publication of 170 volumes of its Jewish files from the recently opened archives of the Pope Pius XII pontificate. The documentation contains 2,700 files of requests for Vatican help from Jewish groups and families, many of them baptized Catholics, so not actually practicing Jews anymore. The Vatican announced the online publication of the files Thursday. It comes amid renewed debate about Pius’ legacy following the 2020 opening to scholars of his archives. The Vatican has long defended Pius against criticism from some Jewish groups that he remained silent in the face of the Holocaust, saying he used quiet diplomacy to save lives.